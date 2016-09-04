Jones propels Duke to rout of North Carolina Central

DURHAM, N.C. -- Daniel Jones' college debut was a big success as the quarterback threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as Duke demolished cross-city opponent North Carolina Central, 49-6, on Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Jones, a redshirt freshman, completed 10-of-15 passes for 189 yards. He became the starter after redshirt senior Thomas Sirk sustained another Achilles' injury nine days before the opener.

Running back Jela Duncan rushed 50 yards for a touchdown on Duke's second snap. He ran in from three yards out later in the first quarter on his way to 115 yards on 15 carries.

Jones' first touchdown went for 55 yards to receiver Johnathan Lloyd, a redshirt sophomore who scored his first college points. The Blue Devils went up 21-0 in the first quarter.

Jones ran for a seven-yard touchdown before tossing a 20-yard score to tight end Erich Schneider.

Backup quarterback Parker Boehme passed for a touchdown and ran for a score, both coming in the final minute of the first half. He threw to tight end Davis Koppenhaver for four yards and ran for right yards, making it 49-0 at the half.

Duke has won all five meetings since the teams first played in 2009.

N.C. Central quarterback Malcolm Bell was held to 7-for-25 passing for 74 yards.

N.C. Central, a Football Championship Subdivision team, added second-half field goals of 48 and 34 yards by Brandon McLaren.