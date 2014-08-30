Preview: North Carolina Central at East Carolina

East Carolina will make its debut as a member of the American Athletic Conference on Saturday when it hosts North Carolina Central and first-year coach Jerry Mack. The Pirates capped off a 17-year run in Conference USA with a 37-20 victory over Ohio in the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl in 2013 and will be looking to build off their best season under fifth-year coach Ruffin McNeill. Returning for the Pirates is one of the more dangerous quarterback-receiver tandems in the nation in seniors Shane Carden and Justin Hardy.

Carden and Hardy combined for 18 career touchdowns, which tops all active FBS quarterback-receiver tandems, and the duo accounted for 1,284 yards last season. The Eagles have their own weapon in return specialist and leading receiver Adrian Wilkins, who led the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in all-purpose yards with 123.5 per game. Wilkins also made his way into the school record books in 2013 when he became the only player in Eagles history with a kickoff return touchdown, a punt return touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN News. LINE: None

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (2013: 5-7): The Eagles were subjected to off-the-field distractions early last season when then-coach Henry Frazier III was fired following an Aug. 19 arrest for allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order. Dwayne Foster was appointed interim coach a little more than a week before the team’s first game, and the players struggled under new direction. Mack, the third-youngest active Division I coach at 33 years old, has quite the learning experience ahead of him in rebuilding the program.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (2013: 10-3): The Pirates’ passing attack remains intact for the 2014 season but the same can’t be said for the ground game. East Carolina has moved on from leading rusher Vintavious Cooper, who carried for 1,193 yards in 2013, and the reins have been handed to senior Breon Allen and Junior Chris Hairston. Adjustments on defense will also be difficult as the Pirates hope to replace eight starters on a unit that totaled 38 sacks last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Pirates have won 22 straight against FCS schools.

2. North Carolina Central led the FCS in kickoff return average last season with 26.5 yards and recorded four touchdowns.

3. East Carolina has received the opening kickoff in 24-straight games - the longest streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 41, North Carolina Central 13