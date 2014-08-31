East Carolina 52, North Carolina Central 7: Shane Carden threw for 283 yards and three scores to lift the host Pirates past the Eagles and spoil the head-coaching debut of Jerry Mack.

Carden was 26-of-37 and Isaiah Jones had a game-high 10 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown for East Carolina (1-0), which tallied 582 yards on offense. Justin Hardy added 87 yards receiving on eight catches, hauling in two scoring passes while throwing one more.

Quinn Billerman, the first recruit secured by Mack, was 12-of-18 for 101 yards and one lost fumble for North Carolina Central (0-1). Adrian Wilkins, who returned three kicks and two punts for a total of five scores last season, was kept out of the end zone but finished with 142 yards in returns.

Breon Allen fumbled on his first carry of the game and C.J. Moore returned it 31 yards to give the Eagles an early lead, but East Carolina responded with a 34-yard field goal by Warren Harvey on the ensuing drive. Hardy fooled the Eagles’ defense with a 41-yard TD throw to Jones on an end-around that put the Pirates on top 10-7, and redemption came for Allen in the second quarter as he capped a 12-play, 65 yard-drive with a 5-yard touchdown scamper to push the lead to 10.

Hardy hauled in a pair of scoring strikes from Carden before intermission as East Carolina’s lead grew to 31-7. Anthony Scott galloped untouched for a 38-yard TD run with 6:40 to go in the fourth quarter and Kurt Benkert, Carden’s backup, completed the rout with a score on a 9-yard scramble.

GAME NOTEBOOK: On his third catch of the game, Hardy became East Carolina’s all-time leader in receptions with 269. ... The Pirates now own a 23-game winning streak against FCS schools. ... Wilkins had four catches for 58 yards and Andre Clarke gained 57 yards on 15 carries for the Eagles.