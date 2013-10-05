North Carolina Central 37, Howard 28: Quarterback Jordan Reid had one of three Eagles rushing touchdowns and North Carolina Central added a pair of return scores to outslug the host Bison.

Reid had just 54 passing yards for the Eagles (3-2, 1-0 MEAC) but paced a potent ground attack with seven carries for 94 yards. Idreis Augustus added 14 rushes for 82 yards and a score as North Carolina Central racked up 215 yards on the ground.

Greg McGhee starred for Howard (1-4, 0-2), completing 31-of-48 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. Jonathan Booker was his most popular target, hauling in 10 passes for 154 yards and three scores.

With the Bison leading 7-6 after the opening quarter, Dequadis Tucker put the Eagles ahead less than two minutes into the second with a 17-yard touchdown run. McGhee answered with a 9-yard scoring strike to Stewart Hartman with 1:59 remaining in the half, but Oleg Parent gave North Carolina Central a 16-14 lead at the break with a 48-yard field goal as time expired.

The Eagles’ special teams took over in the third quarter. Adrian Wilkins ran back a John Fleck punt 89 yards — the second-longest return in school history — for the go-ahead score, and Tim Thaniel brought back a blocked punt 50 yards for a touchdown just more than 5 1/2 minutes later. McGhee connected with Booker for a 20-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it a 10-point game, but Fleck missed a long field goal and Reid put the game away with a 54-yard touchdown run with just under 4 1/2 minutes remaining.