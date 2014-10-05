(Updated: CORRECTION: Adjusting Bell’s passing yards in first graph UPDATING: Adding total yards in second graph, editing throughout)

North Carolina Central 27, Howard 22: Malcolm Bell racked up 250 passing yards and three touchdowns as the host Eagles opened MEAC play with a win over the Bison.

Bell went 20-for-30 on the afternoon while adding 12 rushes for 66 yards for North Carolina Central (2-3, 1-0 MEAC), which prevailed despite being outgained 485-397. Andre Clarke had 40 rushing yards and a TD while Adrian Wilkins, Delqwan Jackson and Quentin Atkinson all caught scoring passes in the victory.

Greg McGhee went 32-of-49 for 291 yards with two TDs and two interceptions for Howard (1-5, 0-3), which dropped to 0-3 on the road. McGhee was also the Bison’s leading rusher with 87 yards on 14 carries while Matthew Colvin led the aerial attack with five receptions for 86 yards.

Bell set the tone with a pair of long touchdown tosses in a dominant second quarter. He connected with Wilkins on a 44-yard strike 2:02 into the period, then hit Jackson with a 43-yard TD pass with just 14 seconds remaining in the opening half.

Clarke’s 1-yard TD run with five minutes left in the third quarter made it a 20-9 game, Atkinson added a 15-yard touchdown reception in the opening moments of the fourth quarter and North Carolina Central fended off a late Howard rally to beat the Bison for the second straight year.