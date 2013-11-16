North Carolina Central 24, Norfolk State 13

North CarolinaCentral 24, Norfolk State 13: C.J. Moore returned a blocked field goal 70yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown and the Eagles shut out the visiting Spartans in the second half of their Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference clash.Andre Clarke rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown for NorthCarolina Central (5-6, 3-4), which snapped a two-game losing skid. Jordan Reinwas 8-for-16 for 103 yards with two interceptions, as the Eagles overcame four turnovers.

Rolandan Finch, a transfer from Boston College who leads theMEAC in rushing, ran for 85 yards and a touchdown for Norfolk State (3-8, 3-4) togo over 1,000 yards rushing for the season. Tyler Clark went 19-for-31 for 146yards before giving way in the fourth quarter to Malik Stokes, who went 9-for-13for 109 yards.

Despite 25 first downs, Norfolk State had twocostly fumbles and a pair of field goals blocked in the second half, with theEagles scoring a special teams’ touchdown for a fifth straight game on Moore‘sreturn of Cameron’s 29-yard field goal attempt 2:37 into the fourth quarter. OlegParent’s 25-yard field goal in the third quarter, following a Finch fumble atthe Spartans’ 23-yard line, was the only other score of the second half for either team.

The Eagles and Spartans traded touchdowns in the firstquarter, with Reid bulling in from 1 yard out for North Carolina Central andFinch answering with a 42-yard touchdown run late in the quarter. A 4-yard passfrom Clarke to DeAndre Sangster put the Spartans ahead in the second quarter,but Marouf missed the extra point, allowing the Eagles to take a 14-13 leadinto halftime after Clarke scored from 3 yards out with 1:25 remaining.