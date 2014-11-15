North Carolina Central 19, Norfolk State 14: C.J. Moore fell on a blocked punt in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:52 remaining, and the visiting Eagles repelled red-zone scoring chances on the final two drives beat the mistake-prone Spartans.

Andre Clarke ran for a game-high 67 yards and atouchdown and Eric Fenton booted a pair of field goals for North CarolinaCentral (6-5, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) which beat Norfolk State(4-7, 4-3) for the third time in the last four meetings. Theo Livingston andMichael Jones each had interceptions for the Eagles, who also recovered threefumbles and blocked the punt.

Terrance Ervin was 12-of-23 for 235 yards and twointerceptions while adding 29 yards and a TD on the ground for the Spartans,who committed all five of their turnovers in the second half and surrenderedmore than 14 points to a conference foe for the first time this season. IsaacWhite scored the hosts’ other touchdown on a 53-yard reception and finishedwith 76 yards on a pair of catches.

Fenton’s 18-yard field goal following a punt-returnfumble by Damian Smith gave the visitors a 13-7 lead, but Ervin quickly drovethe Spartans 76 yards in four plays and capped it with a 1-yard scoring keeperto give Norfolk State its first lead at 14-13 with 3:20 remaining in the thirdquarter. After the teams exchanged fumbles early in the fourth quarter, theEagles swarmed punter Dylan Shaddix as he attempted to get off a kick in theend zone and Moore pounced on the loose ball for the go-ahead score, and theSpartans’ final three drives all ended in turnovers, including a fumble and interception inside the visitors’ 20-yard-line.

Clarke got the Eagles on the board first with a1-yard run to cap a 69-yard march on their second drive of the game, but White’s53-yard scoring grab knotted the contest at 7 with 12:08 remaining in the half.North Carolina Central then drove 60 yards on seven plays on the finalpossession of the half and took a 10-7 edge into intermission after Fenton hita 47-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter.