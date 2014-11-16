FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Carolina Central 19, Norfolk State 14
#Intel
November 16, 2014

North Carolina Central 19, Norfolk State 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Light editing throughout)

North Carolina Central 19, Norfolk State 14: C.J. Moore fell on a blocked punt in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:52 remaining and the visiting Eagles repelled red-zone scoring chances on the final two drives beat the mistake-prone Spartans.

Andre Clarke ran for a game-high 67 yards and a touchdown while Eric Fenton booted a pair of field goals for North Carolina Central (6-5, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) which beat Norfolk State (4-7, 4-3) for the third time in the last four meetings. Theo Livingston and Michael Jones each had interceptions for the Eagles, who also recovered three fumbles.

Terrance Ervin was 12-of-23 for 235 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while adding 29 yards and a TD on the ground for the Spartans, who committed all five of their turnovers in the second half and surrendered more than 14 points to a conference foe for the first time this season. Isaac White scored Norfolk State’s other touchdown on a 53-yard reception and finished with 76 yards on a pair of catches.

Fenton’s 18-yard field goal following a punt-return fumble by Damian Smith gave the Eagles a 13-7 lead, but Ervin quickly drove the Spartans 76 yards in four plays and capped it with a 1-yard keeper to give Norfolk State its first lead with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter. After the teams exchanged fumbles early in the fourth quarter, North Carolina Central swarmed punter Dylan Shaddix as he attempted to get off a kick in the end zone and Moore pounced on the loose ball for the go-ahead score.

Clarke got the Eagles on the board first with a 1-yard run to cap a 69-yard march on their second drive of the game, but White’s scoring grab knotted the contest at 7-7 with 12:08 remaining in the half. North Carolina Central drove 60 yards on seven plays on the final possession of the half and took a 10-7 edge into intermission after Fenton hit a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
