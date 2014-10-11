North Carolina Central 48, South Carolina State 35: Andre Clarke rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to their first road win over the Bulldogs in 42 years. Malcolm Bell was 17-of-30 for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 64 yards and a score on the ground for North Carolina Central (3-3, 2-0 MEAC), which had lost eight of the previous nine meetings and hadn’t won in Orangeburg, S.C., since 1972. Idreis Augustus added 82 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Eagles, whose 290 rushing yards were their most since 2004.

Brandon King had eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown and Taquan West caught three TD passes for South Carolina State (4-3, 2-1). Jalen Simmons rushed for a team-high 79 yards on 21 carries for the Bulldogs.

Adrian Kollock Jr. hit West for a 33-yard TD to open the scoring, and after Bell’s 55-yard scoring jaunt gave North Carolina Central a 10-7 lead, Kollock and King hooked up for a 3-yard TD to put the Bulldogs back on top and Justin Hughes returned an interception 37 yards to make it 21-10. Clarke’s 23-yard TD run pulled the Eagles within 21-17 at halftime, and his 1-yard plunge put them ahead for good with 6:39 left in the third quarter.

After Eric Fenton tacked on a 35-yard field goal for the Eagles, Augustus scored on a 1-yard plunge and Clarke added a 3-yard TD run to stretch it to 41-21. Calvin Giles-McClary hit West for a 7-yard score to give the Bulldogs hope, but Bell and Adrian Wilkins (12 receptions, 144 yards) hooked up for a 26-yard TD to put it away before Giles-McClary and West connected for a 24-yard TD in the final minute.