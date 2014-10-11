FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Carolina Central 48, South Carolina State 35
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 11, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

North Carolina Central 48, South Carolina State 35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

North Carolina Central 48, South Carolina State 35: Andre Clarke rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to their first road win over the Bulldogs in 42 years. Malcolm Bell was 17-of-30 for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 64 yards and a score on the ground for North Carolina Central (3-3, 2-0 MEAC), which had lost eight of the previous nine meetings and hadn’t won in Orangeburg, S.C., since 1972. Idreis Augustus added 82 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Eagles, whose 290 rushing yards were their most since 2004.

Brandon King had eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown and Taquan West caught three TD passes for South Carolina State (4-3, 2-1). Jalen Simmons rushed for a team-high 79 yards on 21 carries for the Bulldogs.

Adrian Kollock Jr. hit West for a 33-yard TD to open the scoring, and after Bell’s 55-yard scoring jaunt gave North Carolina Central a 10-7 lead, Kollock and King hooked up for a 3-yard TD to put the Bulldogs back on top and Justin Hughes returned an interception 37 yards to make it 21-10. Clarke’s 23-yard TD run pulled the Eagles within 21-17 at halftime, and his 1-yard plunge put them ahead for good with 6:39 left in the third quarter.

After Eric Fenton tacked on a 35-yard field goal for the Eagles, Augustus scored on a 1-yard plunge and Clarke added a 3-yard TD run to stretch it to 41-21. Calvin Giles-McClary hit West for a 7-yard score to give the Bulldogs hope, but Bell and Adrian Wilkins (12 receptions, 144 yards) hooked up for a 26-yard TD to put it away before Giles-McClary and West connected for a 24-yard TD in the final minute.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.