Preview: North Carolina State at Boston College

Boston College seeks its third straight win and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2010 when it hosts North Carolina State on Saturday. The Eagles stepped out of conference play to score a 48-34 win at New Mexico State last weekend, surviving a wild affair that was highlighted by Andre Williams’ school-record 295 rushing yards. Williams enters the weekend leading FBS rushers with 1,471 yards, 255 shy of Mike Cloud’s school mark, accomplished in 1998.

Williams should get some opportunities to approach that record against a Wolfpack squad that has dropped five straight games while allowing an average of 33.2 points. Then again, North Carolina State’s defense wasn’t necessarily the issue in a 37-20 loss at Duke last weekend, as the Blue Devils returned one kickoff for a score and took back two interceptions for touchdowns. The loss gave the Wolfpack their first 0-6 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play since 1959.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Boston College -7.5

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (3-6, 0-6 ACC): Among the few bright spots for the Wolfpack of late has been the play of running back Shadrach Thornton. The sophomore ran for 103 yards at Duke and has averaged 106.5 yards on 22.8 carries over his last four games. Thornton’s efforts have helped his team stay in most of their contests; with the exception of a blowout loss to Florida State, North Carolina State was either leading, tied or within one score entering the fourth quarter during each contest in its five-game slide.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (5-4, 2-3): The Eagles have improved this year despite a handful of injuries, including a scary one involving wide receiver Harrison Jackson, who left the game at New Mexico State with breathing issues after taking a severe hit to his chest. Jackson was reportedly released from a Texas hospital and returned to campus Tuesday, but will be sidelined as he recovers. He joins tight end Brian Miller (knee) and wideout Spiffy Evans (collarbone) on a growing list of injured pass-catchers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Williams needs 703 yards to surpass Montel Harris’ all-time Eagles record of 3,735 career rushing yards.

2. North Carolina State LB Rodman Noel is from nearby Everett, Mass., and his older brother, Jim, was a defensive back at Boston College from 2009-12, serving as a team captain last season.

3. The Eagles are 4-0 against the Wolfpack at home since joining the ACC.

PREDICTION: Boston College 31, North Carolina State 20