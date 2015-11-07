Preview: North Carolina State at Boston College

Although Boston College is struggling through a dismal campaign, North Carolina State is not taking its visit to Chestnut Hill on Saturday lightly. “It’s been one of our goals all season, to win at Wake and win at Boston College, so it’s definitely a big game for us,” Wolfpack tight end Cole Cook told reporters in reference to his team’s five-game skid on the road against the Eagles. “Obviously we want to end the streak.”

N.C. State ended a six-game slide at Wake Forest two Saturdays ago and then hung with unbeaten Clemson last week before dropping a 56-41 decision. “Clemson was only giving up 14 points a game and our offense got [almost triple] that in a game,” Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren told reporters this week. “It gives them some confidence I think.” That can never hurt against BC’s top-ranked defense, which performed well in a 26-10 loss to Virginia Tech last weekend. The Hokies forced four Eagles turnovers, one of which was returned for a score, as Steve Addazio’s team fell to 1-6 against FBS opponents.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: N.C. State -4

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (5-4, 1-3 ACC): Jacoby Brissett had season highs of 254 passing yards and three touchdowns against Clemson and Doeren indicated the Wolfpack may need to air it out a bit to get to the BC defense. “We have to be able to do similar to what we did to Clemson – be able to throw it on first and second down some, not allow them just to pack it in and get you in second and third and long,” he said. Brissett has one interception in 223 pass attempts, the third-best rate among 73 FBS quarterbacks who have attempted at least 200 passes.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-6, 0-6): The Eagles have already started three different quarterbacks and may opt for a fourth after freshman walk-on John Fadule came off the bench against Virginia Tech to provide a spark. “He was lowering his shoulder on people and making some plays,” Addazio said. “I like to see all of those things, but I also know that one game doesn’t make a career or make a season.” Fadule ran for 25 yards on his first play from scrimmage and finished with 53 on the ground and 143 through the air.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wolfpack RB Mathew Dayes has 277 yards on 25 carries over the last two games.

2. The teams are a combined 7-for-18 on field-goal attempts.

3. N.C. State’s lone win in seven all-time visits to Chestnut Hill came in 1937.

PREDICTION: North Carolina State 21, Boston College 17