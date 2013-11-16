FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston College 38, North Carolina State 21
November 16, 2013 / 9:47 PM / 4 years ago

Boston College 38, North Carolina State 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Boston College 38, North Carolina State 21: Andre Williams set a handful of school records with 339 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the host Eagles won their third straight.

Williams, who established the Boston College single-game rushing mark with 295 yards last week at New Mexico State, ran a team-record 42 times in this one while also setting the school mark for rushing yards in a season, surpassing Mike Cloud’s mark set in 1998. Myles Willis chipped in 77 rushing yards and and a score, and Alex Amidon recovered a Williams fumble in the end zone for another touchdown for the Eagles (6-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Pete Thomas completed 22-of-33 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown to Rashard Smith, and Smith threw a touchdown pass of his own for North Carolina State (3-7, 0-7), which was outgained on the ground 420-35. The Wolfpack is 0-7 in ACC play for the first time ever.

Williams had four rushes for 72 yards on the Eagles’ second possession of the game, capped by a Nate Freese 25-yard field goal, and finished a 10-play drive later in the first quarter with a 17-yard touchdown run to make it 10-0.

Smith found Quintin Payton with a 49-yard bomb that that cut the deficit to 20-14 with 9:05 left in the game, but Williams rumbled 65 yards on the second play of the next drive before fumbling just before the goal line, with Amidon covering it up for a 28-14 advantage. Freese added another field goal before Williams flew past the 300-yard mark and scored on a 34-yard run in the game’s final minute.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams, who has eclipsed the 200-yard mark four times this season, needs 190 in his final two games to reach 2,000. ... Eagles QB Chase Rettig completed 8-of-15 passes for 53 yards. ... Freese improved to 14-for-14 on field goals and became the school’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Steve Aponavicius, the team’s kicker from 2006-09.

