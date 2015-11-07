North Carolina State 24, Boston College 8

BOSTON -- North Carolina State became bowl eligible for the second straight season, cruising to a 24-8 ACC victory and handing Boston College its seventh straight loss on Saturday.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for 212 yards and a touchdown as the Wolfpack (6-3, 2-3 ACC) won in their first game since losing running back Matthew Dayes for the season to a foot injury that required surgery on Friday.

Brissett, intercepted for only the second time this year, hit an 83-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Maurice Trowell early in the second quarter, Trowell’s second long TD catch of the season. Fullback Jaylen Samuels, the lead runner with Dayes gone, ran 5 yards for a score, Reggie Gallaspy romped 35 yards for another touchdown and Kyle Bambard kicked a late 37-yard field goal that made it 24-0.

The Wolfpack, who came into the game 118th in the country in producing turnovers, with just five, had three interceptions and a fumble recovery -- the recovery fumbled right back to BC (3-7, 0-7).

Freshman walk-on quarterback John Fadule, making his first college start, took the Eagles 65 yards for a late score. He hit six straight passes, ran for two yards, threw an incompletion and then threw a 3-yard TD pass to wide receiver Thadd Smith on a fourth-and-1. Fadule, who finished 23 of 37 for 257 yards and his first college touchdown, then hit tight end Tommy Sweeney for a 2-point conversion.

BC, which plays Notre Dame at Fenway Park after next week’s bye, has scored just 56 points in its seven conference games.