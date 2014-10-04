Preview: North Carolina State at Clemson

North Carolina State, which built a 24-7 lead against defending national champion Florida State last week before falling 56-41, travels to Clemson on Saturday in an ACC matchup. The Wolfpack and Tigers already have one loss in ACC play and can ill-afford another if they want to stay in the running for the Coastal Division crown with the Seminoles (2-0) and Louisville (2-1). Clemson leads the all-time series 53-28-1 and has won two in a row and nine of the last 10 meetings.

The contest features two quarterbacks who shared ACC Back of the Week honors Monday. Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, a freshman making his first start, passed for 435 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in a 50-35 victory over North Carolina while North Carolina State’s Jacoby Brissett threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns against Florida State and leads the ACC with 13 touchdown passes. “We’ll have our hands full with that guy,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters.

TIME: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Clemson -14.5

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (4-1, 0-1): The 6-foot-4, 231-pound Brissett, who began his career at Florida, can cause problems not only with his arm -he’s passed for 1,364 yards in five games - but also with his feet, rushing for 156 yards and another score. His favorite target is freshman wide receiver Bo Hines, who has 24 catches for 312 yards and a touchdown, including eight receptions for career-high 103 yards and a touchdown against Florida State. The Wolfpack, who average 231.2 yards per game rushing - 25th in the nation, have scored at least 40 points in four consecutive games, the first time that has been done in program history.

ABOUT CLEMSON (2-2, 1-1): Watson, who established or tied 12 Clemson or ACC records last week, leads the nation in yards per pass attempt (11.87) and is second to Heisman Trophy frontrunner Marcus Mariota of Oregon in passing efficiency (212.7). All six of his touchdown passes last week were caught by either freshmen or sophomores. who combined for 20 receptions for 363 yards led by sophomore wide receiver Germone Hopper’s three catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Somewhat overshadowed is a defense that has allowed 104 rushing yards over the last three games, the fewest allowed over a three-game period by the Tigers since 1991.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson leads the nation in fewest penalties per game (2.8), having been flagged just 11 times in four games.

2. Since throwing an interception in the season opener against Georgia Southern, Brissett has thrown 156 consecutive passes without being picked off.

3. Clemson’s Vic Beasley, rated the No. 1 defensive end prospect by NFLDraftScout.com, needs two sacks to break the school record of 28 shared by Michael Dean Perry and the late Gaines Adams.

PREDICTION: Clemson 45, North Carolina State 31