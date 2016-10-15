Preview: North Carolina State at Clemson

After a somewhat unimpressive start to the season, third-ranked Clemson seems to have found a rhythm. The Tigers will try to continue their dominant play and remain among the ranks of the unbeaten when they host upset-minded North Carolina State for an Atlantic Coast Conference contest Saturday.

Both teams boast defenses that rank in the top 10 nationally in total defense, though the Tigers have torched top-10 defenses in their past two games, scoring 42 points against Louisville and routing Boston College 56-10 last week. N.C. State is making just its second road trip of the season and lost 33-30 at East Carolina in its first contest away from home. The Wolfpack, who are coming off a 10-3 victory over Notre Dame, have a chance to make a major statement the next two weeks with road games against a pair of top-10 opponents in Clemson and Louisville. The Tigers have won four straight meetings overall and six in a row at home, where their 19 consecutive wins mark the longest active home winning streak in the nation.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Clemson -17.5.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (4-1, 1-0 ACC): The Wolfpack offense has put up big numbers — including 500 or more total yards in three of five games — but its totals are skewed by last week’s paltry 198 total yards in driving rain and heavy winds. Running back Matthew Dayes was about the only offensive player who had success in the difficult conditions, as he rushed for 126 yards on 23 carries, though quarterback Ryan Finley continues to take care of the ball — he has not thrown an interception or lost a fumble this season. N.C. State boasts the ACC’s best run defense, holding opponents to 91 yards per game on the ground.

ABOUT CLEMSON (6-0, 3-0): The Tigers have rolled up more than 500 total yards of offense in two straight games, and running back Wayne Gallman has found some running room with back-to-back 100-yard performances. Getting Gallman going has helped open up the passing game for Deshaun Watson, who has tossed nine touchdown passes in the past two games but continues to struggle with turnovers — having committed nine giveaways through six games. Clemson’s defense has been dominant against the pass, holding opponents to 149 yards per game, but has been slightly more susceptible against the run, giving up an average of 133.2 yards on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson has won 42 consecutive games over unranked teams dating to a loss at N.C. State in 2011.

2. Finley has thrown 128 passes to begin his Wolfpack career without throwing an interception.

3. Watson has compiled 766 yards of total offense in two games against the Wolfpack, going 40-of-59 for 650 yards and seven touchdowns through the air and adding 116 yards on 29 rushes.

PREDICTION: Clemson 31, North Carolina State 17