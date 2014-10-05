Clemson 41, North Carolina State 0: Freshman Deshaun Watson passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more and the host Tigers blanked the Wolfpack for their first shutout in ACC play since 1998.

Watson finished 17-of-29 for 267 yards to give him 702 passing yards in his first two games as a starter for Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC), breaking the school record of 692 yards set by Charlie Whitehurst. Defensive end Vic Beasley, rated the No. 1 defensive end prospect by NFLDraftScout.com, had a sack to tie the school career record of 28 shared by Michael Dean Perry and the late Gaines Adams. He stripped the ball away from North Carolina State quarterback Jacoby Brissett on and ran 16 yards for a touchdown.

Brissett, who shared ACC Back of the Week honors last week with Watson after throwing for 359 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Florida State, finished 4-of-18 for 35 yards for North Carolina State (4-2, 0-2). The Wolfpack, who had scored at least 40 points in a school-record four consecutive games entering the contest, didn’t pick up a first down until the 5:18 mark of the second quarter and had just 34 yards in total offense at halftime.

Clemson scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions en route to a 31-0 halftime lead. Watson hit Mike Williams, who finished with six catches for 155 yards, with back-to-back touchdown passes of 56 and 31 yards to make it 14-0 and followed that up with touchdown runs of 5 and 3 yards.

Ammon Lakip connected on a 43-yard field goal to boost Clemson’s lead to 34-0 and Beasley followed with his record-tying sack, forced fumble and TD return to make it 41-0 with 9:23 left in third. North Carolina State, which finished with 156 total yards and 12 first downs, has lost 10 straight ACC games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clemson forced a three-and-out on an opponent’s first possession for the fifth straight time and tallied 15 negative-yardage plays resulting in minus-28 yards. ... Clemson, which entered the contest leading the nation in fewest penalties per game (2.8), was flagged nine times for 103 yards. ... Brissett, who threw an interception in the season opener against Georgia Southern, increased his streak to 174 passes without being picked off.