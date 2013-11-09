Preview: North Carolina State at Duke

Duke has won six of its first eight games for the second straight season and is determined to produce a better finish this time around. The Blue Devils, who lost their last five contests last season, including the Belk Bowl, starts that quest when struggling North Carolina State visits on Saturday. Duke still can make the ACC title game if it wins out and Georgia Tech loses at Clemson, while the Wolfpack has given up an average of 32 points during their four-game losing streak.

The Blue Devils come in off a bye week after edging Virginia Tech 13-10 on Oct. 26 and likely clinching a second straight trip to a bowl game for the first time in the program’s history. Duke, which recorded four of its nine interceptions in that game, has used a balanced offense during its four-game winning streak. North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren said he likely will use both Brandon Mitchell and Pete Thomas at quarterback.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Duke –9.5

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (3-5, 0-5 ACC): Doeren benched Mitchell in the second half of the 27-19 loss to North Carolina last week, and the two quarterbacks have combined for three touchdown passes and 12 interceptions overall. The Wolfpack will be without leading receiver Bryan Underwood, lost for the season with a broken collarbone, but running back Shadrach Thornton has averaged 107.7 yards over the last three contests. North Carolina State has allowed the third-most tackles for loss per game in the nation (8.75).

ABOUT DUKE (6-2, 2-2): The quarterbacking duo of Brandon Connette and likely starter Anthony Boone have completed 63 percent of their passes and thrown for 17 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. Jamison Crowder continues to be the top target for both, totaling 60 catches and 769 yards to go along with three touchdowns. If the Blue Devils are to sweep the Wolfpack, Miami, Wake Forest and North Carolina, they will need leading rushers Jela Duncan (372 yards) and Josh Snead (338) to produce.

1. Duke LB David Helton leads the ACC in average tackles per game (9.8) and S Jeremy Cash is third at 9.0.

2. North Carolina State won 11 straight in the series before Duke captured the last meeting 49-28 in 2009.

3. Duke has allowed an average of 7.8 points in the second half and shut out three teams in the final two quarters.

PREDICTION: Duke 28, North Carolina State 16