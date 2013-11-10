FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Duke 38, North Carolina State 20
November 10, 2013 / 1:41 AM / 4 years ago

Duke 38, North Carolina State 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Duke 38, North Carolina State 20: DeVon Edwards returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and took two interceptions back for scores in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils rallied to beat the visiting Wolfpack.

Quarterback Brandon Connette’s 5-yard touchdown run with 3:31 remaining put Duke (7-2, 3-2 ACC) ahead for good at 24-20. Edwards followed 10 seconds later with a 22-yard interception return and added another from 45 out for the Blue Devils, who won their fifth straight to clinch their first winning season since 1994.

Brandon Mitchell’s 80-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Payton down the left sideline gave North Carolina State (3-6, 0-6) a 20-17 lead with 6:37 remaining. Rashard Smith also returned his second punt for a touchdown this season in the third quarter for the Wolfpack, who have dropped five in a row.

Anthony Boone ran 4 yards for a score 3:53 into the game to give Duke a 7-0 edge after connecting with Jamison Crowder for 75 yards on the previous play. The Wolfpack failed on a fourth-down try at their own 26 early in the second quarter and Ross Martin capitalized with 36-yard field goal to give the Blue Devils a 10-0 lead at intermission.

Smith’s 73-yard punt return tied the game midway through the third quarter and D.J. Green’s interception seconds later set up Niklas Sade’s 24-yard field goal for a 13-10 Wolfpack lead. Edwards answered on the ensuing kickoff, taking it up the middle and beating everyone to the end zone.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Crowder had seven catches for 134 yards – his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season. … The Wolfpack, who got 103 yards rushing from Shadrach Thornton, intercepted Boone three times and boast 12 interceptions overall in the last six contests. … Edwards’ 100-yard return is tied for the second-longest in Duke history.

