Preview: North Carolina State at Florida State

No. 3 Florida State is second in the initial BCS rankings and coming off a dominant victory at Clemson, but the Seminoles know they have a lot of work left to do if they want to play for the national championship. A great reminder of that comes Saturday with a visit from North Carolina State, which handed Florida State its first loss last year after a 5-0 start. “We actually started talking about it as soon as we got done with the Clemson game,” defensive end Christian Jones said Monday. “It motivates us a lot. ... We don’t want to feel like we did last year in the locker room.”

Of course, last season the Seminoles didn’t have Jameis Winston, the redshirt-freshman sensation who has become a Heisman Trophy candidate. Winston has thrown 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions in his first six games, including a 444-yard, three-TD performance in a 51-14 rout of the then-No. 4 Tigers in Death Valley last week. The Wolfpack have lost two in a row, but will have quarterback Brandon Mitchell under center for the first time since he broke his left foot in the season opener.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Florida State -31.5.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (3-3, 0-3 ACC): The Wolfpack had an extra week to prepare a stout defensive unit that has been holding opponents to 21.2 points per game, and knowing they have beaten Florida State twice in the past three meetings gives them confidence. “The good thing is our players have played against them and played well against them,” coach Dave Doeren said early in the week. “So we know if we do things right, we have a chance to win in this football game.” To do so, Doeren will need a big game from Mitchell, who completed all three of his passes for 93 yards before his injury Aug. 31 against Louisiana Tech.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (6-0, 4-0 ACC): The Seminoles, tops in the nation with only four turnovers, boast the No. 3 scoring offense in the FBS (53.2 points per game) and have scored at least 41 in every game. The defense has been just as strong, allowing 12.3 points per game — which is also third in the FBS. Along with his eye-popping passing numbers, Winston has contributed to the running attack with three TDs and is one of seven players who have scored on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Seminoles are looking for their first 7-0 start since winning the national title in 1999.

2. At least one of the top two teams in the first set of BCS rankings has gone on to play for the title in all but two of the 15 seasons the system has been in place.

3. Florida State has a 10-game winning streak in the ACC for the first time in 10 years.

PREDICTION: Florida State 45, North Carolina State 14