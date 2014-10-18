Preview: North Carolina State at Louisville

Will Gardner is once again Louisville’s starting quarterback as the Cardinals host North Carolina State on Saturday. Gardner missed Louisville’s victories over Wake Forest and Syracuse with a knee injury and coach Bobby Petrino gave the nod to Reggie Bonnafon for last week’s loss at Clemson. Bonnafon struggled initially against the Tigers before Gardner entered the game and threw for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack will be without two starters – linebacker Jerod Fernandez and safety Josh Jones – who were among a group of seven players suspended by coach Dave Doeren for what the school described as a recent “game with BB guns at their off-campus residence.” Also suspended were defensive linemen Pharoah McKever and Justin Jones as well as wide receiver Johnathan Alston, who’s fourth on the team with 14 receptions. The suspensions come at a time when the Wolfpack are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and Doeren, the team’s second-year coach, is 0-11 in ACC games.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Louisville -17

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (4-3, 0-3 ACC): The Wolfpack’s running game can be punishing with Shadrach Thornton and backups Matt Dayes and Tony Creecy, who is effective in short-yardage situations. Jacoby Brissett has been steady at quarterback and since throwing an interception in the season opener, he has gone 174 passes without a pick. However, Brissett and wide receiver Bo Hines need to rebound after a lackluster performance last week against Boston College.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (5-2, 3-2): While the return of Gardner has dominated the headlines this week, the heart of the Cardinals’ offense is wide receiver DeVante Parker, who is still working his way back from a fractured bone in his foot. If the speedy Parker, a projected first-round pick next year, returns against the Wolfpack, Louisville’s passing game will likely be rejuvenated instead of sputtering like it did against Clemson. The Cardinals secondary is third in the ACC in pass defense but will be tested by Brissett.

1. Louisville S Gerod Holliman didn’t register an interception against Clemson but still leads the NCAA with seven picks.

2. Wolfpack DE Art Norman, who has 19 sacks, is within seven of setting the school record held by current Buffalo Bills end Mario Williams.

3. Louisville leads the series with North Carolina State, 3-1, with the last meeting coming in the 2011 Belk Bowl with the Wolfpack winning 31-24.

PREDICTION: Louisville 35, North Carolina State 18