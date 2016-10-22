Preview: North Carolina State at Louisville

Louisville was tested much more than expected in a tight win over Duke last weekend, and North Carolina State may be able to do likewise considering how close it came to beating the only team to defeat the Cardinals this season. No. 7 Louisville eyes an eighth straight home victory Saturday when it hosts the Wolfpack.

The Cardinals' top-ranked scoring offense entered last weekend averaging 58 points despite a 42-36 setback at Clemson on Oct. 1, but they struggled all game long to put away the Blue Devils until quarterback Lamar Jackson scored with 1:32 remaining to seal a 24-14 victory. "That was a day of work right there. … (Duke) did a great job of keeping the football and shortening the game, working the clock. I am proud of our team sticking together, fighting, working hard and grinding out a win. Sometimes you've got just to grind them out," coach Bobby Petrino said. NC State nearly gave fourth-year coach Dave Doeren his first signature win with the program last weekend, but kicker Kyle Bambard pushed a potential game-winning 33-yard field goal to the right at the end of regulation and eventually fell 24-17 in overtime at Clemson last week. Louisville has won both meetings since joining the ACC in 2014, holding off the Wolfpack at home 30-18 in 2014 before pulling out a 20-13 decision in Raleigh last October.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Louisville -19.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (4-2, 1-1 ACC): Ryan Finley has quickly emerged as one of the conference's finest passers despite throwing two interceptions last week - his first two turnovers of the season - to end his streak of not throwing a pick to begin his Wolfpack career at 139 attempts, besting Philip Rivers' previous mark by 40. The sophomore signal-caller has benefited greatly from the presence of 5-11, 223-pound junior tight end Jaylen Samuels, who tied a personal best with eight catches and set another with 100 yards receiving versus Clemson. Matthew Dayes churned out his fifth 100-yard rushing day in six outings this season last weekend while also moving past Torry Holt for sole possession of fourth place on the school's all-time touchdown list with 34.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (5-1, 3-1): Jackson, who has rushed and passed for at least one touchdown in a FBS-best nine consecutive games, leads the nation in TDs scored (15), points scored (90) and points per game (15), and he leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards per game (138.7). Jackson (832 yards rushing) and Brandon Radcliff (534) are both on pace to become the school's first 1,000-yard rusher since Bilal Powell ran for 1,405 in 2010, and Radcliffe's 80-yard TD burst in last week's win was the longest scoring run since Powell's 85-yard scamper six years ago. Defensive tackle Drew Bailey was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after totaling a career-best 11 tackles (three for loss), matching the most by a Cardinals' defensive lineman since Elvis Dumervil in 2005.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Louisville has rushed for at least 250 yards in a school-record eight consecutive games.

2. NC State boasts the best rushing defense in the conference (95.3 yards), while the Cardinals rank third in the country with an ACC-best 305.6 yards per game on the ground

3. With 30 total touchdowns (15 rushing, 15 passing) this season, Jackson is four shy of setting the school record for the most in school history.

PREDICTION: Louisville 38, NC State 20