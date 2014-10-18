Louisville 30, North Carolina State 18: Michael Dyer rushed for 173 yards and DeVante Parker made a triumphant return from a foot injury with 132 receiving yards as the host Cardinals downed the Wolfpack in ACC play.

Dyer added a touchdown - a 46-yarder with 44 seconds remaining in the contest - while Will Gardner completed 21-of-36 for 203 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals (6-2, 4-2). Playing for the first time this season after suffering a broken bone in his left foot during training camp, Parker finished with nine receptions while John Wallace hit three field goals, including a 45-yarder with 4:27 left in the contest.

The Wolfpack (4-4, 0-4), playing without defensive starters Jerod Fernandez and Josh Jones, who were among a group of seven players suspended for the game, were led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who completed 18-of-32 for 223 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Tight end David Grinnage caught both touchdown passes, including a 21-yarder with 2:21 left which cut the Cardinals’ lead to 23-18 after the two-point conversion failed.

Niklas Sade trimmed the Cardinals advantage to 20-12 with a 25-yard field goal with 9:28 left in the game. The teams exchanged field goals in the third quarter with Sade connecting on a 48-yarder, then Wallace hitting from 38 yards out.

Eli Rogers scored on a 13-yard pass from Gardner for a 7-0 Louisville lead before North Carolina State answered on Grinnage’s 16-yard touchdown, but the Wolfpack missed the extra point. Louisville scored 10 points in the second quarter when Wallace hit a 40-yard field goal followed by Kai De La Cruz 3-yard touchdown reception which gave the Cardinals a 17-6 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The last time Wallace hit three field goals in a game was against Miami (Fla.) in the 2013 Russell Athletic Bowl. … Parker entered the game on Louisville’s second play from scrimmage and quickly registered a 37-yard reception. … Wolfpack WR NaQuan Brown suffered a leg injury in the final seconds of the game and was carted off the field.