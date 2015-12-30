Mississippi State 51, North Carolina State 28

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott capped his collegiate career by throwing for four touchdowns as the Bulldogs built an early lead and defeated North Carolina State Wolfpack 51-28 in the Belk Bowl on Wednesday at rainy Bank of America Stadium.

Prescott completed 25 of 42 passes for a Belk Bowl-record 380 yards. He also led the Bulldogs in rushing with 47 yards.

Mississippi State (9-4) has consecutive seasons of nine wins or more for the first time in program history.

Wide receiver Fred Ross and running back Brandon Holloway scored two touchdowns apiece for Mississippi State.

Prescott became the fourth player in Football Bowl Subdivision history with 9,000 passing yards and 2,500 rushing yards in a career.

His final two touchdown passes went to Holloway -- for 10 yards with in the third quarter and for 55 yards with 9:41 left.

Mississippi State’s point total set a bowl record.

N.C. State (7-6) was nearly shut out across the game’s last 22 minutes until fullback Jaylen Samuels’ 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down with 45 seconds remaining.

N.C. State quarterback Jacoby Brissett, also playing in his last college game, was 12-for-28 with 214 passing yards.

After beginning the season with a 4-0 record, the Wolfpack had trouble gaining traction and went 0-6 teams that qualified for bowls.

Mississippi State linebacker Gerri Green intercepted Brissett on the game’s first snap. The Bulldogs converted on Prescott’s 14-yard pass to Ross on a catch-and-run touchdown.

Brissett, who was intercepted only four times in the regular season, was picked off twice in the first 12 minutes. This time, it was safety Brandon Bryant.

Two plays later, that led to Prescott’s 28-yard touchdown toss to De‘Runnya Wilson.

Ross scored on a 33-yard reverse run with 12:17 left in the second quarter.

N.C. State responded with Brissett’s 82-yard scoring strike to recently converted tight end Pharoah McKever.

After Prescott was intercepted by cornerback Niles Clark, N.C. State was within 21-14 when Samuels ran 48 yards on a fourth-and-1 play.

Offensive guard Justin Malone scored Mississippi State’s next touchdown by picking up Prescott’s fumble in the end zone. Westin Graves’ 39-yard field goal made it 31-14 at the half.

NOTES: Mississippi State was in a bowl for a school-record sixth year in a row. ... This was N.C. State’s third bowl appearance in Charlotte, defeating South Florida in 2005 and beating Louisville in 2011. ... Ten N.C. State players are listed as being from Charlotte. ... Each of Mississippi State’s losses this year came against teams that were nationally ranked at the time. ... The Bulldogs are 5-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents in bowls ... QB Jacoby Brissett of N.C. State and QB Dak Prescott of Mississippi State each threw only four interceptions in the regular season, then combined to throw three in the bowl. ... Mississippi State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was an N.C. State graduate assistant (2000-01) and later a full-time defensive assistant (2002-05). Mississippi State defensive line coach David Turner spent time on N.C. State’s coaching staff (1988-89, 1995-96). ... These teams are scheduled to meet in 2020 in Raleigh, N.C., and in 2021 in Starkville, Miss.