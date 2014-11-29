Preview: North Carolina State at North Carolina

North Carolina attempts to win a rivalry game Saturday for the second time in nine days when it hosts North Carolina State. The Tar Heels set aside two years of frustration last Thursday against then-No. 25 Duke, capturing the Victory Bell with 21 points off three Blue Devils turnovers as well as 276 yards passing and 316 rushing in a 45-20 rout. ”I think we finally put together a complete game in all three phases,” North Carolina coach Larry Fedora said.

The Tar Heels, who had lost their last two games against Duke by two and three points, respectively, became bowl-eligible with the victory. They have encountered nothing but success in Fedora’s previous two games against N.C. State. The Wolfpack rushed for 362 yards and also became bowl-eligible with a 42-13 thrashing of Wake Forest last week. N.C. State has won two of three against North Carolina after dropping four in a row, but have lost a pair of eight-point decisions to the Tar Heels after having won the previous five in this in-state rivalry that dates to 1894.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: North Carolina -6.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (6-5, 2-5 ACC): Seven players carried the ball and each averaged at least six yards per carry against Wake Forest for the Wolfpack, whose gaudy rushing total was their highest since 1990 and the seventh-best mark in school history. Shadrach Thornton became the first N.C. State runner to go over 100 yards in a game this season, finishing with 110. After failing to force a punt one week earlier in a 56-23 home loss to Georgia Tech, N.C. State clamped down on one of the FBS’ worst offenses in the Demon Deacons, forcing them to go three-and-out on seven of their first eight possessions.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (6-5, 4-3): The Tar Heels rolled up a season-high 591 yards in the triumph at Duke, marking the fourth time in the last six games they have gained at least 500 yards. Quarterback Marquise Williams had 374 total yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lift his season tally to 3,499 and 32, respectively, breaking a pair of single-season school records set by Bryn Renner two years ago. Quinshad Davis moved into sole possession of second place in Tar Heel history with his 20th career TD catch – one behind Hakeem Nicks – and has 144 career receptions – the ninth-best mark in school annals.

1. North Carolina holds a 65-32-6 edge in the all-time series.

2. Wolfpack RB Matt Dayes scored a touchdown rushing and receiving against Wake Forest – the third time he has accomplished that feat this season.

3. The Tar Heels have 23 takeaways this season with at least one in every game.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 41, North Carolina State 28