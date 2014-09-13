Preview: North Carolina State at South Florida

After recording 959 yards of offense while winning its first two games, North Carolina State faces its most difficult test yet at improved South Florida on Saturday. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, a transfer from Florida, is off to a strong start and Shadrach Thornton leads a deep stable of running backs for the Wolfpack. South Florida’s defense should provide a challenge after forcing eight turnovers – six in a 24-17 loss to Maryland last week – to rank fourth in the nation.

The Bulls look to get their injury-plagued offense on track against North Carolina State, which has struggled defensively while giving up 57 points. South Florida quarterback Mike White suffered a compression fracture in his non-throwing left forearm early in last week’s game and could still get the start. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren, whose team went 0-4 and gave up 153 points on the road last year, told reporters “that’s one thing I’m geared up to change.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: North Carolina State -1.5

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (2-0): Brissett has completed 49-of-69 passes for 544 yards and five touchdowns while throwing only one interception to solidify a position that caused problems last season. Thornton is averaging 6.6 yards a carry with three touchdowns and Matt Dayes has registered 215 yards rushing and receiving combined, but the Wolfpack must play better defense. “Our biggest disappointment is just our tackling on defense,” Doeren told reporters. “That’s something I know we can do better.”

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (1-1): Coach Willie Taggart told reporters early in the week that White would start if he is ready and wouldn’t play “musical chairs” with him and backup Steven Bench. Regardless of who is behind center, the Bulls could get a big boost if talented wide receiver Andre Davis (118 career receptions) is able to return from a bruised sternum that kept him out of the Maryland game. Freshman running back Marlon Mack was held to 73 yards last week after rushing for 275 and four scores in his debut.

EXTRA POINTS

1. South Florida LB Nigel Harris was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week Monday after collecting nine tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack.

2. North Carolina State freshman WR Bo Hines boasts team highs with 13 catches and 146 yards receiving in his first two collegiate games.

3. Bulls K Marvin Kloss, who booted four field goals of 50 or more yards in 2013 and was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top placekicker, is 4-for-5 overall this season.

PREDICTION: South Florida 27, North Carolina State 24