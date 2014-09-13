North Carolina State 49, South Florida 17: Bra’Lon Cherry scored the first three times he had the ball and Jacoby Brissett threw for two touchdowns as the visiting Wolfpack rolled over the Bulls.

Brissett, a transfer from Florida, completed 20-of-29 passes for 266 yards while Cherry and Tony Creecy each had a touchdown reception for North Carolina State (3-0). The Wolfpack snapped a six-game losing streak on the road, holding South Florida to 159 yards of total offense and eight first downs.

Bulls starter Mike White completed only 4-of-16 passes for 82 yards – 75 coming on a touchdown pass to Ryeshene Bronson in the first quarter. Lamar Robbins also returned an interception 46 yards for a score late in the third quarter for South Florida (1-2).

Cherry capped North Carolina State’s first drive with a 17-yard touchdown run, but the Bulls countered on the next play from scrimmage as White hit Bronson for the long scoring strike. Cherry caught a 17-yard TD pass from Brissett later in the first quarter and, after a Bulls fumble, ran 3 yards for another score two plays into the second.

Jaylen Samuels’ 3-yard touchdown run and Brissett’s 8-yard strike to Creecy made it 35-7 at halftime as the Wolfpack scored TDs on five of their first six possessions. Shadrach Thornton, who had a team-high 70 rushing yards, and Matt Dayes added touchdown runs in the third quarter to push the lead to 49-7.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wolfpack finished with five rushing touchdowns, the most in a single game since scoring six times on the ground in a 51-48 overtime victory at Texas Tech in 2002. … South Florida WR Andre Davis, who has 118 career receptions, was held out of his second straight game due to a bruised sternum. … It was North Carolina State’s first road victory since a 20-18 triumph at Maryland on Oct. 20, 2012.