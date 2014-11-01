Preview: North Carolina State at Syracuse

Two teams desperate for a victory square off Saturday when North Carolina State visits Syracuse in an matchup of struggling ACC squads. The Wolfpack have lost four straight games and are one of two winless teams in ACC play, joining Wake Forest at 0-4 at the bottom of the league standings. The Orange defeated the lowly Demon Deacons two weeks ago but followed up that victory with a 16-6 loss at Clemson last Saturday.

The Orange have scored more than 20 points only once in their last six games, enduring five losses in that stretch. One of Syracuse’s problems at the moment is the absence of starting quarterback Terrel Hunt (leg fracture), who won’t play again Saturday, leaving freshman AJ Long under center. North Carolina State put up 41 points against then top-ranked Florida State on Sept. 27 but since has scored a total of 32 points over the last three games.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Syracuse -3.5

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (4-4, 0-4 ACC): The Wolfpack appeared destined for a bowl berth after opening their season with four straight victories, but four consecutive double-digit losses has left them searching for answers. “It’s a challenge, every day, building this program,” North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren, who is 0-12 in ACC games in his two years as coach, said earlier this month. “It’s going to take time. We all want microwaved results, me included. I know our fans do. I get it.” One bright spot for the Wolfpack of late has been sophomore tight end David Grinnage, who has caught three touchdowns in the last two games.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (3-5, 1-3): With Hunt still on the sidelines, Long will get a chance to build off a performance in which he went just 12-of-27 for 82 yards with two interceptions against Clemson. “There were a couple times when he looked like an 18-year-old out there,” said Syracuse coach Scott Shafer, who added “I just told him to slow this thing down and I told him we believed in him and that he’s going to be a great player here.” Prince-Tyson Gulley ran for at least 100 yards in two of his first three games this season but has not surpassed 80 yards in any of his last five contests, and he has not found the end zone since the season opener against Villanova.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wolfpack QB Jacoby Brissett, a Florida transfer, is averaging just 144 passing yards per game in three October contests following a productive month of September.

2. North Carolina State’s current 12-game conference losing streak is the longest in school history.

3. Since recording 103 receiving yards on Sept. 27 against Notre Dame, Syracuse WR Jarrod West has seen his receiving yardage decrease in each of the last four games, from 103 to 85 to 59 to 41 to 28 yards on four catches last week.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 21, North Carolina State 20