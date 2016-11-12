Preview: North Carolina State at Syracuse

Syracuse's two-game winning streak ended with a thud the last time out, but the Orange won't be getting any sympathy cards from North Carolina State. The Wolfpack visit the Carrier Dome on Saturday looking to snap a four-game slide while hoping to move closer to bowl eligibility.

N.C. State got off to a 4-1 start this season but four straight defeats - three of which have come by a touchdown or less - have turned its season upside down. The Wolfpack dropped a 24-20 decision to Florida State in their last contest as the team squandered a 20-10 lead with just over 15 minutes left. Syracuse, meanwhile, evened its record at 4-4 with a pair of ACC victories before Clemson trounced the Orange 54-0 last Saturday. Quarterback Eric Dungey is "hopefully" playing Saturday, according to coach Dino Babers, after he took a big hit to the shoulder/head area last weekend.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: None

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (4-5, 1-4 ACC): Quarterback Ryan Finley has surpassed 300 yards twice this season - both in the last two games - and his completion percentage has increased in each of the last five contests. Matthew Dayes rebounded from two poor outings to rush for 104 yards against Florida State, marking his sixth 100-yard outing of the season. Nyheim Hines had 11 catches for 124 yards - both career highs by far - in the defeat to Florida State.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (4-5, 2-3): The Orange have gotten a huge season from wideout Amba Etta-Tawo, a transfer from Maryland who already has set a school record with 1,131 receiving yards. He had nine receptions against Clemson - his sixth game with at least eight receptions - and now has more catches this season (75) than he did in three years at Maryland (61). If Dungey is unable to play this weekend, Babers will turn either to Zack Mahoney or Austin Wilson, both of whom have starting experience.

EXTRA POINTS

1. N.C. State leads the all-time series 8-1.

2. Syracuse leads the ACC in passing yards per game (336.6).

3. Etta-Tawo has been held below 90 yards in three of his last four games after going over 100 yards in each of his first five contests.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 24, North Carolina State 21