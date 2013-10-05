Preview: North Carolina State at Wake Forest

Wake Forest hosts in-state rival North Carolina State on Saturday as both teams remain in search of their first conference victory of the season. The Demon Deacons were routed 37-6 by the Wolfpack and future third-round draft pick Mike Glennon, who threw for 258 yards and a pair of scores in last season’s meeting. Tanner Price endured five sacks and threw an interception in the loss to North Carolina State, and more of the same could be in store for the senior quarterback, who has been sacked 11 times through four games.

North Carolina State has lost only once despite the struggles of junior quarterback Pete Thomas, who has thrown a total of five interceptions in four games. Thomas threw for a score and rushed for another in a 48-14 blowout of Central Michigan last week and continued his streak of consecutive games with more than 200 yards passing. The Demon Deacons’ defense has six interceptions on the season and will be looking to exploit the Wolfpack’s trigger-happy quarterback.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: North Carolina State -8.5.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (3-1, 0-1 ACC): Dave Doeren’s team bounced back from a 26-14 loss to then-No.3 Clemson with a dominant win over the Chippewas as the offense showed immediate improvement after finishing 3-for-16 on third downs against the Tigers. Bryan Underwood emerged as a big-play weapon for Thomas in last week’s win as he made five catches for 148 yards, including an 80-yard score - tied for the longest reception in the ACC. The Wolfpack’s defense has held opponents to an average of 18.8 points and allowed only one team to score more than 14 this season.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (2-3, 0-2 ACC): Jim Grobe’s squad could only watch in awe as Clemson’s offense proceeded to score 56 points against the Demon Deacons on a day that saw Tajh Boyd eclipse the 100-touchdown mark for his career. Price played well against the Tigers, completing 63.6 percent of his passes and connecting for one score, but the offense struggled to move the chains and was just 2-for-14 on third down. Nikita Whitlock and Zach Thompson have combined for seven sacks, and that could prove troublesome for a Wolfpack offensive line that has surrendered nine.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The home team has emerged victorious in each of the last six meetings in the series.

2. The schools are meeting for the 107th time - the most for Wake Forest against any team.

3. The Demon Deacons have not lost at home against the Wolfpack since 2001.

PREDICTION: North Carolina State 21, Wake Forest 13