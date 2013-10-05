Wake Forest 28, North Carolina State 13: Tanner Price threw for three scores and rushed for another to lead the host Demon Deacons continued their recent dominance at home over the rival Wolfpack.

Michael Campanaro finished with 12 catches, 153 yards and a pair of scores for Wake Forest (3-3, 1-2 ACC), which notched its sixth straight home victory in the series. Price rushed for a career-high 82 yards and threw for 268 in the Demon Deacons’ first conference victory of the season.

Pete Thomas threw for 257 yards and added 60 more on the ground for North Carolina State (3-2, 0-2). Quintin Payton had the Wolfpack’s only touchdown of the game and led the team with 98 yards receiving.

Price scored from a yard out on Wake Forest’s second drive and Niklas Sade answered for the Wolfpack with a 27-yard field goal on the ensuing drive. North Carolina State grabbed its first lead of the game on an 11-yard score by Payton in the second quarter, but Price hit Campanaro in the end zone with six seconds left in the first half to retake the lead at 14-10.

Robert Caldwell was penalized for roughing the kicker on a field goal attempt by Chad Hedlund and the Demon Deacons’ offense capitalized with a 3-yard score by Jared Crump in the third quarter. Campanaro caught his second score of the game on picture-perfect throw from Price with 10:43 remaining in the game and Kevin Johnson intercepted Thomas at the 7:10 mark in the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Price went over 1,000 yards passing on the season for the fourth time in his career and is only the second Wake Forest quarterback to do so. ... Campanaro became the second player in Wake Forest history with 200 career receptions. ... WR Rashard Smith and S Jarvis Byrd were injured in the first half and did not return for North Carolina State.