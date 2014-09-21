(Updated: CORRECTS total yards in lede)

North Dakota 13, Stony Brook 3: Alex Tillman scored on a 92-yard interception return in the third quarter as host North Dakota prevailed in a contest which featured only 366 total yards.

Joe Mollberg threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Dev Ferguson - his only reception of the game - as North Dakota (2-2) prevailed despite gaining 145 yards and recording only five first downs. Mollberg was 2-of-7 for 79 yards and an interception while Kyle Norberg rushed for 53 yards on 27 carries.

John Kinder was 12-of-18 for 172 yards and the interception for the Seawolves (1-3), who have allowed only 48 points this season. Stony Brook received a 36-yard field goal from Graham Ball in the second quarter to take a 3-0 lead.

North Dakota answered two plays later when Mollberg hit a wide-open Ferguson down the middle and the freshman speedster did the rest, outrunning the secondary en route to his first career touchdown. North Dakota outgained the Seawolves 139-133 in the first half.

The Seawolves moved 50 yards and were poised to take the lead before Tillman stepped in front of Kinder’s pass on second-and-goal and raced untouched down the left sideline for the score. North Dakota recovered two fumbles and now has eight in 2014 after registering four all of last season.