North Dakota 13, Stony Brook 3
September 21, 2014 / 2:47 AM / 3 years ago

North Dakota 13, Stony Brook 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS total yards in lede)

North Dakota 13, Stony Brook 3: Alex Tillman scored on a 92-yard interception return in the third quarter as host North Dakota prevailed in a contest which featured only 366 total yards.

Joe Mollberg threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Dev Ferguson - his only reception of the game - as North Dakota (2-2) prevailed despite gaining 145 yards and recording only five first downs. Mollberg was 2-of-7 for 79 yards and an interception while Kyle Norberg rushed for 53 yards on 27 carries.

John Kinder was 12-of-18 for 172 yards and the interception for the Seawolves (1-3), who have allowed only 48 points this season. Stony Brook received a 36-yard field goal from Graham Ball in the second quarter to take a 3-0 lead.

North Dakota answered two plays later when Mollberg hit a wide-open Ferguson down the middle and the freshman speedster did the rest, outrunning the secondary en route to his first career touchdown. North Dakota outgained the Seawolves 139-133 in the first half.

The Seawolves moved 50 yards and were poised to take the lead before Tillman stepped in front of Kinder’s pass on second-and-goal and raced untouched down the left sideline for the score. North Dakota recovered two fumbles and now has eight in 2014 after registering four all of last season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
