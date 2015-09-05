North Dakota 24, Wyoming 13

North Dakota entered Saturday’s nonconference game at Wyoming as an 18-point underdog, but the Fighting Sioux was the dominant team for most of the game in a 24-13 victory.

North Dakota, of the Big Sky, put together five drives of at least 50 yards, including touchdown-producing possessions of 80 yards (twice) and 62 yards against the Mountain West opponent.

Wyoming is 11-2 all time against FCS opponents, its lone previous loss coming to Cal Poly in 2012. Craig Bohl, Wyoming’s second-year coach, is a former North Dakota State coach.

Freshman running back John Santiago rushed for two touchdowns, including a 52-yard breakaway for the first score of the game with 4:44 left in the first quarter.

After quarterback Keaton Studsrud rushed for a 44-yard yard score, Santiago helped put North Dakota ahead 21-0 with a 1-yard run with 13:25 left in the third quarter. Santiago rushed for 148 yards on 24 carries.

Going into the fourth quarter, Wyoming’s longest drive was 43 yards. The Cowboys finally struck with 13:03 left with a 92-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cameron Coffman to junior tight end Tanner Gentry. After the failed extra-point try, the Cowboys trailed 21-6.

Wyoming later scored on a 12-yard pass to Tyree Mayfield that helped cut the lead to 24-13 with 5:44 remaining.

Coffman completed 19 of 37 passes for 270 yards. Gentry, his primary target, caught eight passes for a career-high 162 yards, the first time he has eclipsed the 100-yard mark.