Preview: North Dakota State vs. Illinois State

North Dakota State can become only the second football team in NCAA history to win four consecutive national titles when it meets Illinois State in Saturday’s FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas. The Bison are the second team in FCS history to capture three straight titles and have been relatively unchallenged in their championship games, outscoring their foes 91-26. North Dakota State is trying to match Augustana College’s four-year reign as Division III champion from 1983-86.

In order to join that exclusive company, the second-seeded Bison must defeat a familiar opponent in the fifth-seeded Redbirds, with whom they shared the Missouri Valley Football Conference crown after both schools finished league play 7-1. Illinois State will also try to end a three-game losing streak to North Dakota State after the teams did not play each other for the first time in eight years during the regular season. The challenge of playing a higher-seeded team is unlikely to unnerve Illinois State as the Redbirds secured road wins at fourth-seeded Eastern Washington and top-seeded New Hampshire en route to their first FCS title-game appearance.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: None

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA STATE (14-1): The Bison’s second-ranked scoring defense (13.2 points) is led by Buck Buchanan Award winner defensive end Kyle Emanuel, who set a MVFC record with 19.5 sacks – the fifth-highest single-season total in FBS history. John Crockett ranks third in FBS with 1,920 rushing yards and has compiled 2,303 all-purpose yards – both school records – while first-year starting quarterback Carson Wentz broke the school’s single-season passing yardage (2,874) and total offense (3,429) marks set by Brock Jensen last year. Crockett’s 383 receiving yards is the third-most by a Bison running back while Wentz’s 555 rushing yards is the highest total by a North Dakota State quarterback since 1996.

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (13-1): Much of the credit for the Redbirds’ single-season record win total belongs to the backfield duo of running back Marshaun Coprich and quarterback Tre Roberson. Coprich - the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year - leads FCS in rushing yards (2,168) and rushing touchdowns (27) while Roberson – the MVFC Newcomer of the Year – has accounted for 353.3 yards of total offense per game and posted a 6:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio in three playoff games. Rounding out Illinois State’s well-balanced offense are Cameron Meredith (1,047 receiving yards) and Lechein Neblett (995), who is five yards shy of giving the school its first pair of 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. North Dakota State joins Eastern Kentucky (1979-82) and Youngstown State (1991-94) as the only FCS schools to play in four consecutive title games.

2. Coprich’s rushing total is the sixth-highest single season total in FCS history.

3. Both teams’ only loss came in back-to-back weeks against MVFC rival Northern Iowa.

PREDICTION: North Dakota State 31, Illinois State 21