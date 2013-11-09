North Dakota State 28, Illinois State 10

North Dakota State 28, IllinoisState 10: Brock Jensen passed for 198 yards and three touchdowns asthe Bison stayed undefeated with a home win over the Redbirds.

Zach Vraa had five catches for109 yards and two scores for North Dakota State (9-0, 6-0 MVC), whichwon the yardage battle, 394-196. John Crockett ran for 104 yards anda touchdown for the Bison.

Illinois State (5-5, 4-3)struggled offensively, managing 72 passing yards and scoring just onetouchdown. Cameron Hunt was a bright spot for the Redbirds, runningfor 72 yards.

The Bison struck quickly tostart the game, with Jensen finding Vraa for a 27-yard touchdown just1:13 into the contest. Jensen hooked up with Kevin Vaadeland for a3-yard score to push the lead to 14 after one quarter.

Illinois State got on the boardon Marshaun Coprich’s 2-yard touchdown run, but Jensen and Vraaconnected from 26 yards out to push the lead back to 14 by halftime.The Redbirds cut into the lead with a 22-yard field goal by NickAussieker in the third, but that was as close as they got, with NorthDakota State cementing the win on Crockett’s 1-yard run with 1:03 toplay.