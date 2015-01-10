North Dakota State 29, Illinois State 27: Carson Wentz threw for a touchdown and ran for the game-winning score with 37 seconds left as the Bison edged the Redbirds in Frisco, Texas, to become the first team in FCS history to win four consecutive national titles.

North Dakota State (15-1) led 20-7 in the third quarter, but saw that lead evaporate as Missouri Valley Football Conference rival Illinois State (13-2) scored 20 of the next 23 points, capped by a 58-yard touchdown run from quarterback Tre Roberson with 1:38 left. Wentz calmly led a six-play, 78-march in 1:01, converting from 5 yards before watching his defense step up when Esley Thorton intercepted Roberson near midfield with eight seconds left.

Wentz went 15-of-22 for 237 yards and ran for 87 more as the Bison, who also got 74 rushing yards and a touchdown from John Crockett. Roberson threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns – including two to James O‘Shaughnessy and one to Jon-Marc Anderson – as the Redbirds fell short in their first FCS title game appearance.

Illinois State forced North Dakota State into a three-and-out on the Bison’s second possession and took advantage of a short field as Roberson found Anderson in the back of the end zone on a 13-yard scoring strike. Adam Keller countered with the first of two 41-yard field goals while Luke Albers’ 6-yard catch from Wentz midway through the second quarter and Crockett’s 7-yard run midway through the third capped a run of 20 straight points for North Dakota State.

O‘Shaughnessy closed the gap to 20-14 with 2:11 left in the third when he hauled in Roberson’s throw near the sideline and escaped three Bison defenders for a 41-yard touchdown. Keller pushed the advantage to nine on a 24-yard field goal early in the fourth, but O‘Shaughnessy’s 3-yard TD grab capped a six-play, 84-yard march and North Dakota State’s ensuing drive bogged down in the Redbirds’ territory, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: North Dakota State is only the second team in NCAA history to win four straight titles, matching Augustana College’s four-year reign as Division III champion from 1983-86. … Illinois State, which was the only team the Bison did not play during league play this season, has dropped four in a row in the series. … The Bison outscored the Redbirds 10-7 in the third quarter, increasing their edge for the season to 157-36.