Preview: North Dakota State at Iowa

No. 11 Iowa won’t be looking past its final tune-up before Big Ten play as it prepares to host five-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State on Saturday afternoon. Iowa has won nine straight home games and 14 consecutive regular-season contests, but the Bison come in with five victories in a row against FBS opponents -- including Minnesota of the Big Ten.

“The bottom line is they have good players and are well-coached,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters. “They play hard and physical and their style of football reminds me of the last two teams we played at the end of the season last year in Michigan State and Stanford. It’s a different kind of challenge for us.” Iowa has been efficient offensively in its first two games while posting 87 points without a turnover and is led by senior quarterback C.J. Beathard, who is 15-0 as a starter in the regular season and has four touchdown passes in two games. The Hawkeyes’ defense held Iowa State to three points last week and will face a high-powered North Dakota State offense that has produced 961 yards in two wins. The Bison, who are ranked No. 1 in FCS, have edged both Charleston Southern (24-17) and Eastern Washington (50-44) in overtime.

TV: Noon. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Off

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA STATE (2-0): The Bison, who are 8-3 in the last 11 games against FBS foes, must be much sharper on defense after giving up 819 yards in the first two contests. Sophomore Lance Dunn (178 yards) and senior King Frazier (118) lead the ground attack while sophomore quarterback Easton Stick has chipped in with another 105 while passing for 451 yards. Sophomore Darrius Shepherd has been the top receiving threat with eight catches for 127 yards and RJ Urzendowski (four, 121) has also contributed.

ABOUT IOWA (2-0): Senior Matt VandeBerg is emerging as a top target in the Big Ten after setting a career high with 129 yards receiving last week and boasts 11 catches for 228 overall. Beathard has completed 32-of-48 passes for 427 yards and the ground attack provides balance with junior Akrum Wadley and senior LeShun Daniels Jr. combining for 365 yards and six touchdowns. Senior defensive back Desmond King and junior linebacker Josey Jewell key the defense and freshman end Anthony Nelson leads the Big Ten with 3.5 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Hawkeyes, who open Big Ten play at Rutgers next week, are 10-for-10 in the red zone this season with nine touchdowns and a field goal.

2. North Dakota LB Nick DeLuca was named Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week after making 15 tackles against Eastern Washington.

3. The teams meet for the third time after Iowa won in 1946 and 1947 by a combined score of 98-0.

PREDICTION: Iowa 41, North Dakota State 21