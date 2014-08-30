Preview: North Dakota State at Iowa State

Iowa State and visiting FCS powerhouse North Dakota State look to extend their respective win streaks when they kick off the season on Saturday. Sophomore quarterback Grant Rohach led the Cyclones to back-to-back victories to finish a dismal 2013 campaign but sixth-year coach Paul Rhoads and new offensive coordinator Mark Mangino named returning junior Sam Richardson as the starter. Richardson has plenty of pieces back - running back Aaron Wimberly, receiver Quenton Bundrage and tight end E.J. Bibbs - and the Cyclones return six starters from a defense that allowed 36 points per game.

The three-time defending national champion Bison have won 24 straight games - tied for the longest streak in school and FCS history - and are ranked atop the FCS coaches preseason poll. North Dakota State is 7-3 against FBS opponents and has won four straight openers (Kansas in 2010, Minnesota in 2011, Colorado State in 2012 and Kansas State in 2013) since losing at Iowa State in Rhoads’ 2009 debut. The Bison return 10 starters but start the year with a new coach and quarterback.

TV: Noon ET, FOX Sports 1. Line: None

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA STATE (2013: 15-0): Defensive coordinator Chris Klieman was promoted to replace Craig Bohl, who left for Wyoming, after guiding a defense that allowed just 11.3 points per game last year. Junior quarterback Carson Wentz saw limited action last year but will be guided by back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher John Crockett (1,277 yards and 11 touchdowns last year) and senior Zach Vraa, who set school records with 1,191 receiving yards and 15 scores in 2013. The Bison have just one returning starter on the offensive line after losing two to injuries and return seven of their top nine tacklers.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (2013: 3-9): Richardson (121-of-219 for 1,397 yards and 11 touchdowns) started eight games last year before being sidelined by injuries. Bundrage (48 catches for 676 yards and nine touchdowns) and Bibbs (39 catches for 262 yards and two scores) lead a deep receiving corps. Defensive end Cory Morrissey (52 tackles) is one of six returning starters on defense, where the Cyclones may have change at linebacker as returning starter Luke Knott (45 tackles in six games before a hip injury ended his season) and leading tackler Jared Brackens (61) are competing for spots with new faces.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rohach started the final four games of 2013, throwing a combined 631 yards and six touchdowns in Iowa State’s season-ending wins against Kansas and West Virginia.

2. Bibbs is the only Cyclone to record multiple catches in every game last year.

3. The Bison returners on defense include tackle leaders LB Carlton Littlejohn (89) and S Colten Heagle (85) and DE Kyle Emanuel, who had 7.5 sacks.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 20, North Dakota State 17