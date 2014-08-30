(Updated: CORRECTS yardage totals throughout)

North Dakota State 34, Iowa State 14: John Crockett rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns as the Bison scored 34 unanswered points to beat the host Cyclones for their fifth straight win against an FBS opponent.

Carson Wentz went 18-of-28 for 204 yards for three-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State (1-0). Zach Vraa had eight catches for 82 yards for the Bison, who recorded a FCS- and school-record 25th straight win.

Sam Richardson went 20-of-31 for 151 yards and two interceptions and rushed for 58 yards for Iowa State (0-1). Aaron Wimberly added 38 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones, who were outgained by the Bison 503-253.

Wimberly scored on runs of 16 and 3 yards in the first half - the second set up by Allen Lazard’s 48-yard catch - for a 14-0 lead but Crockett broke free for an 80-yard touchdown on the next play to start North Dakota’s rally. Vraa’s 44-yard catch set up a one-yard score from Crockett and Christian Dudzik’s 28-yard interception return on the next Cyclone drive lead to Adam Keller’s go-ahead field goal as the first half ended.

Colten Heagle’s interception at the Iowa State 40 off a tipped ball set up another score as Crockett ran in from three yards out for a 27-14 lead with 1:36 left in the third quarter. Chase Morlock capped the scoring spree with a 66-yard touchdown run up the home sideline with just over five minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State lost WR Quenton Bundrage (injury) on its first series, S Kamari Cotton-Moya (ejected for targeting) on the first defensive series and C Tom Farniok (injury) on the second offensive series. ... North Dakota State improves to 8-3 against FBS opponents, including road wins at Iowa State, Kansas State, Colorado State, Minnesota, Kansas, Central Michigan and Ball State. ... Wimberly had just two touchdowns in 2013.