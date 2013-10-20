North Dakota State 31, Southern Illinois 10

(Updated: Changed field goal from 37 yards to 47 yards.)

NorthDakota State 31, Southern Illinois 10: John Crockettrushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns as the Bison stayedundefeated in Missouri Valley Conference play with a road win overthe Salukis.Sam Ojuri added 137 yards on 13carries as North Dakota State (7-0, 4-0 MVC) outrushed SouthernIllinois, 331-46. Brock Jensen was 10-of-19 for 173 yards and a scorefor the Bison.

Kory Faulkner completed 14-of-22passes for 139 yards and a touchdown for Southern Illinois (4-4, 2-2), whichhad a two-game winning streak snapped. LaSteven McKinney had sixcatches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

The Salukis jumped out to a 10-0lead midway through the second quarter after McKinney’s 13-yardtouchdown reception in the first quarter and Thomas Kinney’s 47-yardfield goal. North Dakota State got on the board 1:30 before halftimewhen Jensen found Zach Vraa from 55 yards out to cut the lead tothree.

The second half was all Bison,as Crockett scored from 10, 26 and 30 yards in the third quarter tomake it 28-10. Adam Keller finished off the scoring with a 28-yardfield goal late in the fourth.