North Dakota State 38, Southern Illinois 10

North Dakota State 38, SouthernIllinois 10: Carson Wentz threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns tolead the undefeated Bison to an easy home victory.John Crockett rushed 22 times for99 yards and a score while Chase Morlock added 71 yards and atouchdown on the ground for North Dakota State (6-0, 2-0 MVFC).Trevor Gebhart had one catch for 75 yards and a touchdown while JohnCrockett had three receptions for 52 yards.

Mark Iannotti was 18-of-33 for146 yards and a touchdown for Southern Illinois (5-2, 2-1), and MyCole Pruitt caught seven passes for 55 yards and a score. Malcolm Agnew rushed21 times for 117 yards for the Salukis, who were outgained 426-267.

The Bison jumped ahead 10-0 on aAdam Keller 46-yard field goal in the first quarter and Wentz‘s13-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the second. Iannottifound Pruitt from 26 yards out to put the Salukis on the board ontheir next possession, but North Dakota State responded with a 10-play, 75-yarddrive, capped by Crockett’s 1-yard touchdown run, to push the leadback to 10 by halftime.

Thomas Kinney’s 44-yard fieldgoal pulled Southern Illinois within seven early in the third but again the Bisonresponded, this time with a Wentz to Luke Albers 9-yard touchdownhookup to make it 24-10. The Bison put the game away with Wentz’s 75-yard touchdown pass to Gebhart and Morlock’s 48-yardtouchdown run.