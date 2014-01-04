North Dakota State 35, Towson 7: Brock Jensen passed for one touchdown and rushed for another and the top-seeded Bison routed the Tigers to win their third consecutive national title by winning the FCS title game in Frisco, Texas.

Sam Ojuri and Ryan Smith rushed for touchdowns and Zach Vraa had a scoring reception as North Dakota State (15-0) recorded its 24th consecutive victory and joined Appalachian State (2005-07) as the only schools to win three straight FCS titles. A blocked field goal by Colton Heagle changed the flow of the contest in what was the final game for coach Craig Bohl, who departs to head Wyoming’s program.

Terrance West rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown for seventh-seeded Towson (13-3) to raise his FCS single-season records to 2,509 rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns. Tigers quarterback Peter Athens was 28-of-44 for 267 yards and one costly interception.

North Dakota State’s John Crockett and West traded first-quarter touchdown runs and Towson lined up for a go-ahead 41-yard field goal with just over five minutes left in the second quarter when Heagle blocked D.J. Soven’s kick. Kyle Emanuel scooped up the ball and returned it 59 yards to the Towson 5-yard line and Smith scampered in on the next to play to give the Bison a 14-7 advantage.

Later in the quarter, CJ Smith intercepted Athens and Jensen connected with Vraa on a 12-yard score to make it 21-7 with 1:05 left in the half. Jensen tacked on a 9-yard scoring run in the third quarter and Ojuri scored from the 1 early in the fourth to make it a 28-point margin.