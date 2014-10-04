North Dakota State 17, Western Illinois 10: Carson Wentz threw for 240 yards and caught a touchdown pass as the visiting Bison survived a major scare from the Fighting Leathernecks.

John Crockett rushed for 79 yards and a score and also threw a touchdown pass for North Dakota State (5-0, 1-0 MVFC), which extended its winning streak to 29 games. R.J. Urzendowski caught seven passes for 114 yards for the Bison, who overcame three turnovers.

Trenton Norvell was limited to 10-of-21 passing for just 68 yards and an interception for Western Illinois (2-4, 0-2), which has lost three games in a row. J.C. Baker led the charge with a game-high 175 yards and a touchdown for the Fighting Leathernecks, who dropped to 2-4 all-time against North Dakota State.

Adam Keller kicked a 20-yard field goal to put North Dakota State on top before Nathan Knuffman split the uprights from 30 yards as the teams combined for four turnovers in the first half. Baker gave Western Illinois a 10-3 lead when he broke away for a 34-yard touchdown.

Keller missed two field goals after kicking a school-record five in the previous week before Wentz hauled in 16-yard TD pass to make it 10-10 early in the fourth quarter. The Bison went ahead 17-10 when Crockett plunged into the end zone and they stopped the Fighting Leathernecks on fourth down late in the game to keep their perfect record in tact.