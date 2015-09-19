Preview: Northern Arizona at Arizona

No. 19 Arizona gets its final tune-up before delving into Pac-12 Conference play when it hosts unbeaten Northern Arizona of the Big Sky Conference on Saturday. The Wildcats, who cruised to a 44-20 victory at Nevada last week and open conference play next week against 12th-ranked UCLA, have one pretty simple goal for this one: stay healthy.

Arizona has been hit hard by the injury bug, especially at middle linebacker where All-American and reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Scooby Wright will miss his second straight game following surgery to repair torn meniscus in his left knee. Wright’s top backup, junior Cody Ippolito, is out for the season with a torn ACL and third stringer and former walk-on Haden Gregory, who started last week, is also out with an undisclosed injury leaving 205-pound redshirt freshmen walk-on Tre Tyler to start this week. The Wildcats will also be without two of their top wide receivers, sophomore Tyrell Johnson and junior Trey Griffey, who are both nursing foot injuries. “We know we’re expected to win because we are an FBS team and they’re not, but I still tell our guys the same thing,” Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said. “I tell them we just have to keep getting better because anyone can beat us.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network LINE: NL

ABOUT NORTHERN ARIZONA (2-0): The Lumberjacks, who opened the season with a 34-28 win at Stephen F. Austin, cracked the FCS Top 25 for the first time this season after defeating New Mexico Highlands, 41-5, at home, coming in at No. 24 in both the FCS Coaches’ poll and STATS Top 25 poll. Freshman quarterback Case Cookus has completed 30-of-42 passes for 528 yards and five touchdowns while sophomore wide receiver Emmanuel Butler has caught nine passes for 270 yards and a team-best four touchdowns. Senior linebacker Josh Bamrick leads Northern Arizona, which has lost 11 in a row to Arizona, on defense with 15 tackles and a sack while senior cornerback Marcus Alford has 12 tackles and an interception.

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-0): Sophomore quarterback Anu Solomon, known as much for his running as his passing, is off to a good start throwing the ball completing 46-of-69 passes for 493 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. Junior wide receiver Cayleb Jones, son of former NFL linebacker Robert Jones, leads a deep group of receivers and has nine receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown while sophomore Nick Wilson is off to a good start at running back, rushing for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Senior safety Will Parks leads the defense with 16 tackles, including two for loss, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona is 11-0 in regular-season nonconference games under head coach Rich Rodriguez.

2. Wilson, who had 194 yards and three touchdowns last week at Nevada, has eclipsed the 100-mark eight times in his career.

3. Northern Arizona is 8-49 all-time against FBS/Division 1-A opponents with the last win coming in 2012, 17-14, at UNLV.

PREDICTION: Arizona 48, Northern Arizona 17