Preview: Northern Illinois at Arkansas

Arkansas can put an end to the nation’s longest road winning streak with a victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday. The Huskies have won 17 straight games away from home, but an 18th triumph will be difficult to come by against a Razorbacks squad that punishes opponents with the nation’s third-ranked rushing attack. Last week, Arkansas’ ground game rolled for 499 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-28 rout of Texas Tech, with 357 combined yards from Alex Collins and Jonathan Williams.

Williams, who leads the SEC in yards per carry (9.8), already has rushed for more touchdowns (six) in the first three games than he did all of last season (four). The Huskies also a feature a top-10 running game which has averaged 325.3 yards a game this season, even with a delayed start to Cameron Stingily’s senior campaign. Stingily, who rushed for 1,119 yards in 2013, suffered an undisclosed injury in the offseason and was limited to start the year, but his recent 102-yard performance in a 48-34 win over UNLV could be a sign he’s nearing full strength.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. Line: Arkansas -14

ABOUT NORTHERN ILLINOIS (3-0): The Huskies blew a 21-5 halftime lead against UNLV last week, but Drew Hare bailed them out with his best game to date. Hare passed for a career-high 285 yards and three touchdowns while adding a score on the ground in his first career start, proving that coach Rod Carey made the right choice in naming him the starter earlier in the week. Da‘Ron Brown, who led Northern Illinois in receiving with 46 catches and nine touchdowns last season, is off to another quick start with 19 receptions and four scores.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2-1): The Razorbacks are tasked with playing the nation’s toughest schedule in 2014, but Bret Bielema’s team is responding well after a 3-9 finish to last season. Arkansas has outscored its last two opponents 122-35 and rushed for nearly 500 yards in both contests. A sense of balance on offense also has developed, with Brandon Allen having thrown for 353 yards and six touchdowns through the first three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bielema is 32-2 in his career against non-conference opponents during the regular season.

2. The Huskies are 1-9 all-time versus SEC opponents.

3. The Razorbacks and Huskies faced off just one other time, with Arkansas posting a 30-27 victory in 1994.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 44, Northern Illinois 30