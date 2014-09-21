Arkansas 52, Northern Illinois 14: Brandon Allen passed for a pair of scores and rushed for another to help the Razorbacks snap the Huskies’ 17-game road wining streak.

Josh Williams, who leads the SEC in rushing touchdowns, picked up his seventh of the season in addition to 69 yards on the ground and Alex Collins added to his league-leading rushing total with 79 yards on 15 carries for Arkansas (3-1). Allen went 15-of-22 for 199 yards and Keon Hatcher had a game-high 107 yards receiving on six catches with a touchdown.

Drew Hare finished 18-of-29 for 179 yards and two scores in his second career start and Cameron Stingily rushed for 49 yards on 10 carries for Northern Illinois (3-1), which ventured into Arkansas territory just four times in the game. Joel Bouagnon had five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown while Aregeros Turner added three receptions for 29 yards and a score.

Korliss Marshall took the opening kickoff 97 yards for a score and Darius Philon returned a fumble 14 yards for a touchdown as special teams and defense provided Arkansas with a quick 14 points to start the game. Williams capped off the scoring in the first stanza with a rushing touchdown from 15 yards out and Allen connected with Jared Cornelius on a 10-yard score just before intermission to give the Razorbacks a 28-7 halftime lead.

Allen called his own number in the third quarter on a 2-yard scamper to the end zone and John Henson tacked on a 21-yard field goal in the opening minutes of the final stanza for a 31-point cushion. Hare hooked up with Bouagnon on a 15-yard scoring strike to climb back to 38-14, but Allen needed just one play on the ensuing drive to respond with a 44-yard bomb over the top of the defense to Hatcher for the touchdown.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 97-yard kick return for a score by Marshall was the first by Arkansas on the opening kickoff since 2009; Marshall added a 27-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. ... The Razorbacks have rushed for 1,145 yards and 16 touchdowns in the last three games. ... In addition to their 17-game road winning streak ending, the Huskies also had their 26-game regular-season win streak snapped.