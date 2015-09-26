Boston College 17, Northern Illinois 14

Jon Hilliman rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries as Boston College earned a 17-14 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Hilliman scored the go-ahead 32-yard touchdown run with 1:17 to go in the third quarter and kicker Colton Lichtenberg made a 25-yard field goal at 4:44 of the fourth for the Eagles (3-1).

Making his first career start, quarterback Troy Flutie completed 5-of-11 passes for 92 yards and one touchdown, a 27-yard strike to wide receiver Charlie Callinan on a play-action pass.

Flutie, the nephew of iconic Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie, also threw an interception, which Huskies corner back Shawun Lurry returned 79 yards to the Eagles’ four-yard-line.

Boston College quarterback Jeff Smith failed to complete a pass, but rushed for 56 yards on nine carries. Eagles wide receiver Sherman Alston had a team-leading 30 receiving yards.

Northern Illinois (2-2), which nearly upset top-ranked Ohio State last weekend, pulled to within three points after wide receiver Aregeros Turner’s 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 4:40 remaining.

Huskies quarterback Drew Hare was 11-of-25 for 81 yards and picked up 15 rushing yards.

Running back Joel Boaugnon scored Northern Illinois’ first touchdown on a two-yard run late in the second quarter. Boaugnon had 56 yards on 16 carries.