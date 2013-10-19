Preview: Northern Illinois at Central Michigan

Northern Illinois goes after its 20th consecutive Mid-American Conference victory against the last program to hand it a league defeat when the No. 23 Huskies visit Central Michigan on Saturday. The Chippewas produced a 48-41 victory over Northern Illinois in 2011 and another upset victory would represent a very damaging blow to the Huskies. Northern Illinois likely needs to go undefeated to be in contention to receive a BCS bowl bid for the second straight season.

Huskies star quarterback Jordan Lynch became the 10th player in FBS history to run for more than 3,000 yards and pass for more than 4,000 in his career in last Saturday’s victory over Akron. The senior is more concerned with making sure Northern Illinois doesn’t stumble against the Chippewas than celebrating his exploits. “It’s been [eight] years since we’ve won at Central, so we know it’s a tough place to go out there and play,” Lynch said. “We consider ourselves a championship team and we have to go on the road and win games.” Central Michigan has won its last two games.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Northern Illinois -16

ABOUT NORTHERN ILLINOIS (6-0, 2-0 MAC): Lynch has passed for 1,333 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 616 yards and four scores on the ground to help the Huskies average 39.7 points and 507.8 yards. Running back Cameron Stingily (656 yards, six touchdowns) has emerged as a force and wideout Tommylee Lewis has a team-best 40 receptions. Safety Jimmie Ward has a team-best 50 tackles and five interceptions – tied for first nationally – and safety Dechane Durante has three interceptions for a spotty defense that gives up 28.2 points and 460.2 yards per outing.

ABOUT CENTRAL MICHIGAN (3-4, 2-1 MAC): The Chippewas hope for the return of star receiver Titus Davis (shoulder), who missed the last game and has recorded 29 catches for 518 yards this season while ranking third in school history with 20 receiving touchdowns. Redshirt freshman quarterback Cooper Rush (nine touchdowns, nine interceptions) is becoming more comfortable with the offense and running back Saylor Lavallii is coming off a career-best 184-yard rushing performance in a win over Ohio University. Middle linebacker Justin Cherocci and linebacker Shamari Benton share the team lead of 73 tackles and safety Kavon Frazier has three interceptions for a defense allowing 32.7 points per outing.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Central Michigan holds a 25-22-1 series lead and has won three straight home games against the Huskies.

2. Northern Illinois has won 12 consecutive road games since the 2011 loss to the Chippewas.

3. Central Michigan is allowing opponents to complete 67.2 percent of its passes.

PREDICTION: Northern Illinois 40, Central Michigan 31