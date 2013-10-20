FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northern Illinois 38, Central Michigan 17
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 20, 2013 / 1:02 AM / in 4 years

Northern Illinois 38, Central Michigan 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Minor edits.)

No. 23 Northern Illinois 38, Central Michigan 17: Jordan Lynch rushed for a career-high 316 yards and scored three touchdowns and also passed for 155 yards and one score as the visiting Huskies defeated the Chippewas for their 20th consecutive Mid-American Conference victory.

Lynch’s total was the most ever by an FBS quarterback and he rushed for two second-half scores as Northern Illinois (7-0, 3-0 MAC) pulled away from a 14-14 halftime tie. The victory was the Huskies’ first at Central Michigan since 2005.

Cooper Rush passed for 271 yards and two touchdowns for the Chippewas (3-5, 2-2), who allowed 437 rushing yards and were outgained 592-346.

Northern Illinois went ahead for good on Tyler Wedel’s 34-yard field goal with 11:01 left in the third quarter and Lynch added a 1-yard scoring run nearly eight minutes later. Lynch scored on a 3-yard jaunt midway through the fourth quarter to give the Huskies a two-touchdown lead and Cameron Stingily added a 19-yard scoring run with 1:32 to play.

Central Michigan led 14-7 after one quarter as Rush tossed a 9-yard scoring pass to Titus Davis and connected with Andrew Flory on a 36-yarder. Lynch scored on a 5-yard run to tie the score with 8:11 left in the first half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northern Illinois has won 13 consecutive road games since losing at Central Michigan in 2011. … Davis, who caught his 21st career scoring reception, had five catches for 109 yards after missing a game with a shoulder injury. … The previous FBS record for rushing yards by a quarterback was held by another Northern Illinois signal-caller, Stacey Robinson, who rushed for 308 yards against Fresno State on Oct. 6, 1990.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.