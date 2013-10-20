(Updated: Minor edits.)

No. 23 Northern Illinois 38, Central Michigan 17: Jordan Lynch rushed for a career-high 316 yards and scored three touchdowns and also passed for 155 yards and one score as the visiting Huskies defeated the Chippewas for their 20th consecutive Mid-American Conference victory.

Lynch’s total was the most ever by an FBS quarterback and he rushed for two second-half scores as Northern Illinois (7-0, 3-0 MAC) pulled away from a 14-14 halftime tie. The victory was the Huskies’ first at Central Michigan since 2005.

Cooper Rush passed for 271 yards and two touchdowns for the Chippewas (3-5, 2-2), who allowed 437 rushing yards and were outgained 592-346.

Northern Illinois went ahead for good on Tyler Wedel’s 34-yard field goal with 11:01 left in the third quarter and Lynch added a 1-yard scoring run nearly eight minutes later. Lynch scored on a 3-yard jaunt midway through the fourth quarter to give the Huskies a two-touchdown lead and Cameron Stingily added a 19-yard scoring run with 1:32 to play.

Central Michigan led 14-7 after one quarter as Rush tossed a 9-yard scoring pass to Titus Davis and connected with Andrew Flory on a 36-yarder. Lynch scored on a 5-yard run to tie the score with 8:11 left in the first half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northern Illinois has won 13 consecutive road games since losing at Central Michigan in 2011. … Davis, who caught his 21st career scoring reception, had five catches for 109 yards after missing a game with a shoulder injury. … The previous FBS record for rushing yards by a quarterback was held by another Northern Illinois signal-caller, Stacey Robinson, who rushed for 308 yards against Fresno State on Oct. 6, 1990.