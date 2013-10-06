No. 23 Northern Illinois 38,Kent State 24: Cameron Stingily rushed for a career-best 266 yards asthe Huskies stayed unbeaten on the season with a road win over theGolden Flashes.Stingily also scored twice for Northern Illinois (5-0, 1-0 MAC), which also got 244 yards andtwo touchdowns passing from Jordan Lynch. Da‘Ron Brown had twocatches for 72 yards, including a 53-yard score.

Colin Reardon had 209 yards andtwo touchdowns passing for Kent State (2-4, 1-2). The Huskiesoutgained the Golden Flashes 698-392, including a 454-147 advantagein rushing yardage.

The Huskies opened the scoringon Stingily’s 17-yard scoring run, but the Golden Flashes respondedimmediately with Dri Archer tying a school record with a 100-yardkickoff return. Northern Illinois went up in the second quarter onLynch’s 53-yard scoring toss to Brown and Stingily’s 1-yard touchdownrun, but Kent State pulled to within four by halftime when AnthonyMelchiori kicked a 24-yard field with 20 seconds to play in the half.

Reardon connected with TyshonGoode for a 28-yard touchdown hookup less than four minutes into thethird to put Kent State on top, 24-21, but the Huskies took the leadfor good on James Spencer’s 22-yard touchdown run midway through thestanza. Lynch found Spencer for an 11-yard score and Mathew Simskicked a 31-yard field goal in the fourth as the Huskies pulled away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lynch had twointerceptions in his first 140 pass attempts on the season beforethrowing two in the span of four attempts against the Golden Flashes.… Archer’s 100-yard return matched one by Norman Warren in 1979 as the longest inKent State history. … Northern Illinoiswon its seventh straight meeting with the Golden Flashes.