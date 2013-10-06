FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northern Illinois 38, Kent State 24
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 6, 2013 / 5:17 AM / 4 years ago

Northern Illinois 38, Kent State 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 23 Northern Illinois 38,Kent State 24: Cameron Stingily rushed for a career-best 266 yards asthe Huskies stayed unbeaten on the season with a road win over theGolden Flashes.Stingily also scored twice for Northern Illinois (5-0, 1-0 MAC), which also got 244 yards andtwo touchdowns passing from Jordan Lynch. Da‘Ron Brown had twocatches for 72 yards, including a 53-yard score.

Colin Reardon had 209 yards andtwo touchdowns passing for Kent State (2-4, 1-2). The Huskiesoutgained the Golden Flashes 698-392, including a 454-147 advantagein rushing yardage.

The Huskies opened the scoringon Stingily’s 17-yard scoring run, but the Golden Flashes respondedimmediately with Dri Archer tying a school record with a 100-yardkickoff return. Northern Illinois went up in the second quarter onLynch’s 53-yard scoring toss to Brown and Stingily’s 1-yard touchdownrun, but Kent State pulled to within four by halftime when AnthonyMelchiori kicked a 24-yard field with 20 seconds to play in the half.

Reardon connected with TyshonGoode for a 28-yard touchdown hookup less than four minutes into thethird to put Kent State on top, 24-21, but the Huskies took the leadfor good on James Spencer’s 22-yard touchdown run midway through thestanza. Lynch found Spencer for an 11-yard score and Mathew Simskicked a 31-yard field goal in the fourth as the Huskies pulled away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lynch had twointerceptions in his first 140 pass attempts on the season beforethrowing two in the span of four attempts against the Golden Flashes.… Archer’s 100-yard return matched one by Norman Warren in 1979 as the longest inKent State history. … Northern Illinoiswon its seventh straight meeting with the Golden Flashes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.