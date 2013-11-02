(Updated: DELETES Lynch’s rushing total in graf 4. Minor edits.)

No.20 Northern Illinois 63, Massachusetts 19: Jordan Lynch had a career-high four rushing touchdowns as the Huskies won a Mid-American Conference game on the road.

Lynch ran for 119 yards and four touchdowns, and completed 10-of-13 passes for 160 yards and a score for the Huskies (9-0, 5-0 MAC), who scored TDs on six of their first seven possessions. Cameron Stingily and Tommylee Lewis each ran for touchdown, and Juwan Brescacin caught a 66-yard score from Lynch, who entered the game as the FBS active leader in career rushing yards.

Lorenzo Woodley had a 1-yard touchdown run, and finished the game with 163 rushing yards on 38 carries for the Minutemen (1-8, 1-4 MAC). Brendon Levengood booted four field goals, the first of which staked the Minutemen to a short-lived advantage early in the first quarter.

Lynch scored his fourth touchdown on an 11-yard run in the third quarter before sitting out the rest of the game. Backup Drew Hare threw an 81-yard touchdown to Chad Beebe and ran for a 47-yard score in the fourth quarter for the Huskies.

Mike Wegzyn was 10-of-25 for 169 yards and two interceptions for the Minutemen, who were shut out by the Huskies last season. Peter Angeh forced a fumble that led to the third field goal of the game by Levengood.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tajae Sharpe had two catches for 44 yards on the Minutemen’s touchdown drive, and finished with five catches for 65 yards. ... Ken Bishop had an interception to set up Stingily’s 6-yard touchdown run. ... Northern Illinois OL Tyler Loos, a two-year starter, was carted off the field in the third quarter.